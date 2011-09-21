UPDATE 1-Yukon-Nevada's output from a Nevada mine to start Q4 2012

(Follows alerts)

Sept 21 Canadian gold miner Yukon-Nevada Gold Corp said it expects to start mining at Burns Basin in Nevada in the fourth quarter of 2012, following the boards approval of construction work at the mine.

The mining is expected to start with a daily production of 2,000 ore tons.

Burns Basin at the company's Jerritt Canyon property has measured and indicated resources of 241,320 ounces of gold, the company said in a statement.

Shares of the company closed at 45 Canadian cents on Tuesday at the Toronto Stock Exchange.