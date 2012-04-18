UPDATE 2-Yukon-Nevada explores strategic alternatives, shares rise

* Says strategic review may include sale of the company
* Barrick Gold and Newmont Mining likely contenders-analyst
* Shares rise as much as 21 pct
April 18 Gold miner Yukon-Nevada Corp
said it has initiated a strategic review of its operations,
which may include a sale of the company, sending its shares up
as much as 21 percent.
Yukon-Nevada, which has a market value of C$258.3 million
($261.2 million), may also look into a business combination,
joint venture, merger or other alternatives, it said in a
statement.
"The company thinks they have solved all the technical
problems for Jerrit Canyon, but they haven't actually. This is
more like a distress sale," said analyst Christopher Ecclestone
of Hallgarten & Company.
The Jerrit Canyon property in Nevada, the company's primary
asset operated by its subsidiary Queenstake Resources USA, also
has two mills -- a dry roasting and a wet mill for processing
oxide ore.
Ecclestone named Barrick Gold and Newmont Mining
as likely contenders.
Both have large stockpiles of unprocessed ore and Jerrit
Canyon can boost their production, he said.
"Yukon-Nevada processes a lot of ore for Newmont. If it
doesn't step up now and make a bid for Yukon-Nevada and if the
mill goes to someone else, then that wouldn't be in Newmont's
favor," Ecclestone said.
Yukon-Nevada received a letter from the Federal Mine Safety
and Health Administration (MSHA) last December, saying the mill
was found to be in violation of the Federal Mine Safety and
Health Act, 1977.
In March, the MSHA removed the mill from the violator's
list.
Yukon-Nevada, which also owns silver, zinc and copper assets
in Canada's Yukon territory and British Columbia, has hired
Deutsche Bank Securities and RBC Capital Markets as financial
advisers.
Shares of the company were trading up 18 percent at 33
Canadian cents on Wednesday morning on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.