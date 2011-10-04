Yum's KFC to add 250 S.Africa stores by 2015 -report

JOHANNESBURG Oct 4 Yum Brands plans to
add 250 of its Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants in South
Africa by 2015, bringing its total to 850, Business Report
newspaper said on Tuesday, citing a company executive.
The U.S. food retailer is also targeting the wider African
continent, where it aims to have 1,200 stores by 2015, KFC South
Africa Managing Director Keith Warren told the newspaper.
"We are likening the Africa business to China," he told the
newspaper.
KFC opened its first store in Nigeria in 2009 and plans to
have 20 stores there by the end of this year, the newspaper
said.
(Reporting by David Dolan)