Yum's KFC to add 250 S.Africa stores by 2015 -report

JOHANNESBURG Oct 4 Yum Brands plans to add 250 of its Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants in South Africa by 2015, bringing its total to 850, Business Report newspaper said on Tuesday, citing a company executive.

The U.S. food retailer is also targeting the wider African continent, where it aims to have 1,200 stores by 2015, KFC South Africa Managing Director Keith Warren told the newspaper.

"We are likening the Africa business to China," he told the newspaper.

KFC opened its first store in Nigeria in 2009 and plans to have 20 stores there by the end of this year, the newspaper said. (Reporting by David Dolan)