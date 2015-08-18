UPDATE 2-Yum China gets new leadership as activists push for spinoff

(Adds analyst comment, context on China performance,)
By Lisa Baertlein
Aug 18 Yum Brands Inc announced on
Tuesday new leadership for its China division as investor
activists lobby for the owner of the KFC and Pizza Hut brands to
spin off that business, which is its biggest driver of revenue
and profit.
Shares of Yum rose 2.2 percent to $86.06 in extended
trading.
Yum said company veteran Micky Pant, 60, would replace
retiring Sam Su, 63, as chief executive of the China division.
Su, who has been with Yum for 26 years, was instrumental in
making Yum the biggest Western restaurant chain in China.
Pant, currently CEO of Yum's KFC Division, will become CEO
of Yum China on Wednesday.
At the end of the second quarter, KFCs accounted for 4,889
of Yum's 6,853 China restaurants.
Yum spokesman Jonathan Blum declined comment on growing Wall
Street speculation that the company would spin off its China
operations. Asked if the China changes were in preparation for
such a move, Blum said, "No."
Su will serve as an executive adviser through February 2016
and remain on Yum's board to assist with the transition.
The company also announced that Joey Wat, 44, had been
promoted to CEO of KFC China. She was previously president of
KFC China. Peter Kao, 58, was promoted to CEO of the Pizza Hut
brand in China. Kao was previously senior vice president and
brand general manager of Pizza Hut China.
J.P. Morgan analyst John Ivankoe said in a client note in
May that he came away from Yum's recent China investor
conference with sense that a China spinoff was more a
"probability" than a "possibility."
Hedge fund Corvex Management, which has urged Yum to spin
off the China unit, said the business could be worth more than
Yum's share price suggests.
Corvex did not respond to a request for comment.
Yum China booked four consecutive quarters of steep
same-restaurant sales declines following allegations of improper
meat handling at OSI Group's Shanghai Husi Food Co Ltd in July
2014.
Shanghai Husi was a small supplier to Yum, which immediately
cut ties to the company.
Blum said sales at Yum's established China restaurants have
turned "significantly positive" in the current quarter.
Still, analysts warned that China's cooling economy and
recent currency devaluation increase risk.
The changing of the guard "is likely not a harbinger of the
business getting easier in China for Yum," Jefferies analyst
Andy Barish said in a note.
