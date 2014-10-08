Yum China sales recovery could take up to nine months -CEO

Oct 8 Yum Brands Inc on Wednesday said
it expects China sales to bounce back strongly in 2015, but
warned that it likely would take several months to recover from
a supplier scandal that scared away diners in its most important
market.
Sales at established KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants in China
should improve across the current fourth quarter, but will still
be down year-over-year, Yum executives said on a conference call
with analysts.
"We are relatively early in the stage of this recovery and
we continue to believe that we will see a full recovery in a
six- to nine-month time frame," Chief Executive David Novak
said.
Shares in Yum were up 1.4 percent to $70.71 in morning
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)