Yum's China unit gets $460 mln investment from Alibaba arm, Primavera - source

HONG KONG, Sept 2 Yum Brands Inc's China unit has secured an investment worth about $460 million from an affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding and private equity firm Primavera Capital, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Yum, owner of the Pizza Hut and KFC fastfood chains, has been looking to spin off its 7,205 restaurants in China by the end of 2016, amid pressure from activist investor Corvex Management, whose founder, Keith Meister, is on Yum's board.

It was unclear how big a stake the two investors would get in Yum China for the investment, or what value it puts on the Chinese division.

Alibaba affiliate Ant Financial Services Group, which is valued at about $60 billion, was making the investment, the source said. Primavera is a private equity firm founded by former Goldman Sachs banker Fred Hu.

Ant and Primavera were not immediately available for comment, while Yum could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Denny Thomas; editing by David Clarke)