KFC wins China payout over mutant chicken rumours

SHANGHAI Feb 3 A Shanghai court has fined three
local tech firms for helping spread rumours about Yum Brands
Inc's KFC fast food chain that included doctored photos
of deformed chickens and allegations the birds had six wings and
eight legs.
In a statement on its official microblog, the Xuhui District
People's Court said Yingchenanzhi Success and Culture
Communication, Taiyuan Zero Point Technology and Shanxi
Weilukuang Technology had "damaged KFC's reputation" and "caused
it economic losses" by permitting the allegations to be posted
on their social messaging accounts.
The companies were ordered to make an official apology and
fined a combined 600,000 yuan ($91,191), an amount that fell far
short of the 1.5 million yuan ($227,977) Yum had asked each
company to pay in damages.
"We brought suit against these individuals for making false
statements about the quality of our food and we are pleased with
the outcome," China-based Yum spokeswoman Cindy Wei said in
emailed comments sent to Reuters.
Reuters was unable to find contact numbers or websites for
the three companies fined by the court.
Yum is battling to turn around its fortunes in China, its
largest market, where its sales have taken a serious hit after a
series of food safety scares since the end of 2012. The firm is
planning to spin off its China unit by the end of this year.
KFC China brought the suit against the firms in June last
year for using ten accounts on Tencent Holdings Ltd's
popular messaging platform WeChat to spread the defamatory
posts.
Food safety is a major concern in China, with frequent
scandals ranging from recycled "gutter oil" and years-old
"zombie meat", to dairy laced with industrial chemicals.
A food scandal in 2014 that dented Yum and rival McDonald's
Corp came to a close earlier this week when a Chinese
court fined U.S. food supplier OSI Group and handed jail terms
to ten of its executives over allegations it had reused returned
food products to avoid losses.
($1 = 6.5796 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Engen Tham; Additional reporting
by SHANGHAI newsroom)