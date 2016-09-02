Yum to sell part of China business ahead of spinoff - WSJ

Sept 2 Yum Brands Inc, owner of KFC and Pizza Hut, will sell a stake in its China operations to a Chinese investment firm and an affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd as part of a planned spinoff of the business, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Primavera Capital and Ant Financial Services Group, the financial affiliate of Alibaba, will buy a combined $460 million stake in the Yum China spinoff, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation. (on.wsj.com/2bHredl)

Both companies will receive warrants to buy 2 percent stakes in Yum China twice at valuation thresholds of $12 billion and $15 billion, the report said.

Yum Brands plans to spin off its restaurants in China, which account for about half of the company's total sales, by the end of 2016.

Primavera Capital declined to comment. Yum Brands and Alibaba were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)