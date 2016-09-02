UPDATE 3-Yum to sell stake in China business ahead of spinoff

* Primavera, Ant Capital to invest $460 million in Yum China
* To get combined stake of 4.3-5.9 pct in the business
* Yum China spinoff expected on Oct. 31
* Stock to start trading on NYSE on Nov. 1
(Adds details on investors, background on spinoff, share move)
By Michael Flaherty
Sept 2 KFC and Pizza Hut owner Yum Brands Inc
said Chinese investment firm Primavera Capital and an
affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will buy a stake
in Yum China for $460 million as Yum prepares to spin off the
business.
The deal gives Primavera, a powerful China-focused private
equity firm founded by an ex-Goldman Sachs banker, a significant
stake in Yum's China business. It also further expands the reach
of Ant Financial, which runs Alibaba's Alipay mobile payments
platform and has been expanding into China's restaurant
industry.
The investors will receive warrants to buy an additional 4
percent stake in Yum China in two tranches at valuations of $12
billion and $15 billion, the company said on Friday.
A Yum spokesman said the use of the proceeds from the deal
will be determined by the future Yum China board of directors.
Yum has signaled that part of the money could go toward
expanding across China, as the company signaled last October
that it hoped to nearly triple the amount of its restaurants in
China to 20,000.
KFC and Pizza Hut brands reaped the rewards of catering to
China's booming economy, with patrons flooding the restaurants
that offered fast Western food, a higher level of service and
perceived food safety.
But Yum's China business has hit road blocks in recent
years, including a scandal at a minor meat supplier and bird flu
outbreaks.
Yum, still the largest fast-food chain in China, has also
been losing ground to McDonald's Corp.
The Louisville, Kentucky-based company's move to separate
its China business followed pressure last year from one of its
largest investors, Corvex Management, the activist hedge fund
run by Keith Meister. Meister is on Yum's board.
The spinoff is expected on Oct. 31, with Yum China to begin
trading on the New York Stock Exchange a day later, the company
said on Friday.
Primavera will invest $410 million, while Ant Financial,
which runs Alibaba's Alipay mobile payments platform, will put
in $50 million. China's sovereign wealth fund and New York
private equity firm KKR & Co were also in the hunt for a Yum
China stake.
Primavera's founder, Fred Hu, will become non-executive
chairman of Yum China's board.
Goldman Sachs is financial adviser, while Wachtell, Lipton,
Rosen & Katz are legal adviser to Yum Brands and Yum China.
Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Fangda Partners are legal
advisers to Primavera and Ant.
Yum shares were up 1 percent at $91.70 in morning trading.
(Additional reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Sruthi
Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and
Nick Zieminski)