Temasek, CIC-KKR advance to second round of Yum China stake sale -sources

NEW YORK/SINGAPORE May 19 Singapore's Temasek
Holdings and a consortium that includes China Investment Corp
and KKR & Co have advanced to a second round of bidding
for a minority stake in Yum Brands China unit, people
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Another private equity-backed consortium has also moved to
the second round, the people said, although its identity could
not be immediately confirmed.
Louisville, Kentucky-based Yum Brands, owner of the Pizza
Hut and KFC fast food chains, aims to spin off its 7,205 China
restaurants by the end of 2016, amid pressure from activist
investor Corvex Management, whose founder, Keith Meister, is on
Yum's board.
The second round of bids for the stake of around 20 percent
are due by the end of this month, the people said, declining to
be identified disclosing confidential information.
Yum's entire China unit is valued between $8 billion and $11
billion, based on its core earnings of about $1 billion, the
people added.
Some bidders are keen to buy control of the China business,
the people said, but they noted that Yum is sticking to the
minority sale because it is more tax efficient.
It was not clear if the bidders would pursue a transaction
if Yum does not offer a controlling stake, they added.
In the latest quarter, Yum's China sales grew faster than
Wall Street estimates, raising hopes that Yum's profit engine is
showing signs of stability after battling many quarters of
disappointing sales.
Temasek, a major global investor, and KKR declined to
comment. China sovereign wealth fund CIC did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
A Yum spokeswoman said: "We continue to make good progress
since we announced the transaction separating Yum and Yum China
into powerful, independent, focused companies by the end of
2016."
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in NEW YORK and Saeed Azhar in
SINGAPORE; Additional reporting by Matthew Miller in BEIJING;
Editing by Denny Thomas and Edwina Gibbs)