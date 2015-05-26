Pizza Hut, Taco Bell to remove artificial colors, flavors from foods

May 26 Taco Bell and Pizza Hut, two of Yum
Brands Inc's largest restaurant chains, said they would
remove artificial colors and flavors from their food as
consumers shift to products perceived as healthier.
Taco Bell said on Tuesday it planned to replace all
artificial flavors and colors and some additives such as
trans-fats in its foods with natural alternatives by the end of
this year.
The Mexican food chain also said it would look to remove
more additives and artificial preservatives "where possible" by
the end of 2017.
Pizza Hut said it would remove artificial flavors and colors
from its pizzas in its U.S. restaurants by the end of July.
Restaurant chains and food companies have been facing
pressure to offer less processed products amid growing concerns
that artificial colors and flavors could cause health problems.
Kraft Foods Group Inc said in April that it would
remove synthetic colors and preservatives from its popular
macaroni and cheese meal.
Nestle USA said in February that it would remove artificial
flavors and certified colors from more than 250 products by the
end of 2015. (bit.ly/1Kkt1vR)
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)