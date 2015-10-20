版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 20日 星期二 19:08 BJT

Yum Brands plans to separate into 2 publicly traded companies

Oct 20 Yum Brands Inc said it intended to separate its China and U.S. businesses into two independent, publicly traded companies.

Yum China will become a franchise of Yum Brands in Mainland China, the parent of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell chains said.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐