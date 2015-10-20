Yum's China spin-off puts new spotlight on risk

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Oct 20 Yum Brands Inc's
move to spin off its China business will allow investors to
choose how much risk they are willing to stomach in the
fast-food company's future.
The company said on Tuesday it would split into two
independent, publicly held companies by the end of next year -
one focused on its nearly 6,900 KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants in
China and one devoted to its roughly 35,000 restaurants
elsewhere in the world.
"It will get Yum Brands off the China roller coaster in a
meaningful way and allow for better focus on enhancing the
non-China business lines," Nomura analyst Mark Kalinowski said
in a client note.
Yum long has been a proxy for U.S. investment in China, and
its business there still delivers more than half of the
company's overall operating profit. But the company has suffered
from increasingly frequent stumbles in China, including last
year's scandal involving a minor supplier that allegedly was
using meat past its expiration date.
More recently, Yum in China has been hit by slowing economic
growth in the country, growing competition from local food
companies and its own marketing blunders.
The company moved to spin off the jewel in its crown amid
pressure from activist investor Corvex Management.
That move suggests that Yum expects its China business to
get more challenging, said Arthur Dong, a professor of strategy
and economics at Georgetown University's McDonough School of
Business.
"This is not an encouraging sign," said Dong, who
specializes in China. He admitted to having a "glass half empty"
view on China, where fast-moving domestic restaurant competition
is heating up as economic growth cools.
Yum's KFC was a novelty when it debuted near Beijing's
Tiananmen Square in 1987 with a menu that included porridge and
other local favorites. But times have changed.
A crop of well-run homegrown eateries have sprung up. They
offer everything from knock-off fried chicken menus to regional
fare, and are becoming daunting competitors to Yum and other
foreign brands, Dong said.
"They're the ones that are going to eat you alive," said
Dong.
Dong said franchising the China business would be one way
for Yum to lower its risk. Right now, 93 percent of Yum's China
restaurants are company-owned, meaning the company does
everything from paying to build restaurants to reaping all of
the rewards and risks associated with the day-to-day operations.
Yum plans to reduce that ownership to 90 percent within the
year and any future decisions about franchising in China will be
made by the new company, spokesman Jonathan Blum said.
The post-spin Yum Brands will include the non-China
operations of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. Its struggling India
division will be reabsorbed into the relevant brand segments.
Yum Brands will receive a royalty stream from Yum China,
which Bernstein analyst Sara Senatore said may be slightly lower
than the typical rate.
The more stable earnings stream will clear the way for the
new Yum Brands to take on more debt, which would create
opportunities for dividends, share buybacks or acquisitions that
would benefit shareholders, Blum said.
The company currently has substantially less debt than
direct rivals such as Wendy's, Domino's Pizza,
Dunkin' Brands or Burger King parent Restaurant Brands
International, analysts said.
Yum already has hinted that it plans to expand Taco Bell
outside of its mostly U.S. base. That business had a
third-quarter restaurant margin of 22.1 percent and was the only
other Yum division to top Yum China's 19.6 percent restaurant
margin.
Although struggling in India, where sales at established
restaurants tumbled 18 percent last quarter, it is in early days
in countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia and South Korea, where
young populations, wage growth and urbanization create
opportunities, Morningstar analyst R.J. Hottovy said.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Michele
Gershberg, Bernard Orr)