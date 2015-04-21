PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 23
Jan 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 21 Yum Brands Inc, owner of KFC and Pizza Hut, said on Tuesday that sales at established restaurants in its biggest market China fell less than expected for the first quarter as it works to recover from a food scandal involving a minor supplier.
Same-restaurant sales in China, Yum's No. 1 market for revenue and profit, declined 12 percent for the latest quarter on continued fallout from allegations that a former supplier used expired meat.
Analysts polled by Consensus Metrix had expected a drop of 14.4 percent.
Yum China's same-restaurant sales fell 16 percent for the fourth quarter and were down 14 percent in the third quarter. They were up 15 percent in the second quarter, which ended roughly a month before news of the supplier scandal broke on July 20.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles)
Jan 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 22 United Airlines said it had grounded all domestic flights due to an "IT issue" on Sunday, company spokeswoman Maddie King said.
SYDNEY, Jan 23 The Australian government is drawing up a list of key infrastructure assets, including power grids and ports and has set up a new body that will scrutinise foreign-led bids to see if there are national security issues, it said on Monday.