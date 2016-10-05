版本:
2016年 10月 6日

Yum China's quarterly restaurant sales down ahead of spinoff

Oct 5 Yum Brands Inc, which will spin off its China restaurants on Oct. 31, on Wednesday reported an unexpected decline in sales at established restaurants in that country during the latest quarter.

The owner of the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands said sales at Yum China restaurants open at least one year were down 1 percent during the fiscal third quarter. Analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix had expected a 4.1 percent sales gain for the China unit, which is Yum's top profit driver. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Richard Chang)

