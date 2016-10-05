Yum China's quarterly restaurant sales down ahead of spinoff

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
"Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office
Oct 5 Yum Brands Inc, which will spin off its China restaurants on Oct. 31, on Wednesday reported an unexpected decline in sales at established restaurants in that country during the latest quarter.
The owner of the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands said sales at Yum China restaurants open at least one year were down 1 percent during the fiscal third quarter. Analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix had expected a 4.1 percent sales gain for the China unit, which is Yum's top profit driver. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Richard Chang)
CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015
Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share