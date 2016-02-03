CORRECTED-Yum Brands sales at established China restaurants up more than expected

GSK grabs Astra executive to replace exiting pharma head
LONDON, Jan 19 GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday that Abbas Hussain, its global head of pharmaceuticals, is leaving the company and will be replaced by Luke Miels from AstraZeneca.
Feb 3 KFC owner Yum Brands Inc, which is spinning off its China business, reported worldwide system sales rose in the fourth quarter, helped by strong sales in China.
Yum Brands said worldwide system sales jumped 6 percent in the quarter.
Sales at established restaurants in China rose 2 percent, beating analysts average estimate of an increase of 1.9 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Samsung says it is pleased Lee does not have to be detained
* Final CIMZIA (Certolizumab Pegol) phase 3 trial meets primary efficacy endpoint in patients with moderate-to-severe chronic Plaque Psoriasis