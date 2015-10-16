Yum Brands to keep up Russia expansion as consumers shun fine dining

MOSCOW Oct 16 U.S. fast-food giant Yum Brands
Inc said on Friday it planned to keep up the pace of
expansion of its KFC chain in Russia, seeing an opportunity in a
crisis that is leading consumers to seek cheaper treats over
fine meals.
Russia is suffering its worst economic downturn since 1998
due to weak oil prices and Western sanctions over its role in
the Ukraine conflict. The rouble has dropped, stoking inflation
and squeezing consumer incomes and spending.
Oleg Pisklov, head of Yum Restaurants International Russia,
said it opened 100 KFC restaurants in Russia and neighbouring
former Soviet countries last year and planned to add around the
same number this year and in 2016, despite the higher cost of
imported materials due to the weaker rouble.
KFC plans to grow in Russia, which accounts for the bulk of
new openings in the region, by taking market share from
restaurants with higher prices, after growth in consumer
spending came to a halt, Pisklov told a press conference.
"Students, our key customers, have less money so fewer of
them come to us, but on the other hand, people who used to visit
mid-priced restaurants start coming to us more often as those
restaurants become less affordable," he said.
The unit's sales will rise 45 percent in 2015 after 30-40
percent growth on average in previous years. Turnover has
increased five-fold in the past five years since Yum bought out
its local partner in 2010.
"We feel significantly better than the market ... Our prices
rise much slower than inflation and this strategy allows us to
win market share because when consumption declines and there is
less money to spend on restaurants you can not be successful
without a competitive price," Pisklov said.
Yum currently has 430 KFC restaurants in the CIS region of
former Soviet countries, mostly in Russia, some 70 percent of
which are owned by franchisees. Globally it has 14,000 outlets.
Pisklov declined to answer questions about expansion of Yum
Brands' Pizza Hut brand in the region.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Mark Potter)