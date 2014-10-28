UPDATE 1-Taco Bell, fast-food rivals push toward mobile ordering

BRIEF-Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national soccer team
* Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national team
(Adds details on social media campaign)
LOS ANGELES Oct 28 Taco Bell on Tuesday debuted its mobile app that allows customers to place an order, customize their food, access special offers and pay from their phones.
The move from the chain owned by Yum Brands Inc comes as restaurants, including McDonald's Corp and , seek to use mobile technology to ring up more sales and speed up service.
"We believe mobile ordering and payment is the biggest innovation since the drive-thru," Taco Bell President Brian Niccol said in a statement.
Taco Bell's website as well as its Twitter, Tumblr and Facebook social media accounts went "dark" ahead of the announcement, showing nothing but black space, in a bid to drum up interest among the 18- to 34-year-old Millennial generation that spends about $95 billion annually on meals and snacks away from home.
After the announcement, Taco Bell's social media sites urged users to download the new mobile app.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Lisa Shumaker)
* Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national team
May 4 Gold inched up on Thursday, but held near a six-week low hit in the previous session as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates as early as June boosted the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,240.81 per ounce as of 0100 GMT, but fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday, its worst single-day drop since Nov. 23, breaching the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Prices hit a low of $1,236.01, a level not seen since Marc
* Theratechnologies partner submits biologics license application for HIV Monoclonal Antibody and long-acting investigational antiretroviral Ibalizumab