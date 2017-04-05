Yum China's quarterly earnings rise almost 21 pct

April 5 Yum China Holdings Inc reported a 20.7 percent rise in quarterly earnings, as margins improved.

Net income rose to $175 million, or 44 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Feb. 28, from $145 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's same-store sales rose 1 percent.

Total revenue fell to $1.28 billion from $1.30 billion.