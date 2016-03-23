Yum in talks with KKR to sell stake in China unit-CNBC citing DJ

March 23 Yum Brands Inc, the owner of the KFC and Pizza Hut chains, is in talks with private equity company KKR & Co LP and others about a possible sale of a 19.9 percent stake in its China business, CNBC reported, citing Dow Jones.

The stake values the China business at about $10 billion, the report said. (bit.ly/1Prs59n)

Yum's shares were up 2.3 pct at $80.80 at midday. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)