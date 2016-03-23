Yum in talks with KKR to sell stake in China unit-CNBC citing DJ

BRIEF-Old Point Financial CFO Laurie Grabow to retire
* Laurie Grabow, executive vice president and chief financial officer has announced intent to retire in summer of 2017
March 23 Yum Brands Inc, the owner of the KFC and Pizza Hut chains, is in talks with private equity company KKR & Co LP and others about a possible sale of a 19.9 percent stake in its China business, CNBC reported, citing Dow Jones.
The stake values the China business at about $10 billion, the report said. (bit.ly/1Prs59n)
Yum's shares were up 2.3 pct at $80.80 at midday. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
SYDNEY, Jan 19 AGL Energy Ltd, Australia's No. 2 energy retailer, said on Thursday it will build a A$450 million ($338 million) wind farm in the first construction project for a new renewable energy-focused fund, backed by the government.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will name former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as his nominee for secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday, Fox News reported on Wednesday.