BRIEF-Netflix Q4 results press release
Please click on the link below for Netflix Inc's fourth-quarter earnings press release: Source text:
Please click on the link below for Netflix Inc's fourth-quarter earnings press release: Source text:
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's choice to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, said on Wednesday he will review the Obama administration's recent decision to lock in fuel efficiency rules.
Jan 18 Citigroup Inc Chief Executive Michael Corbat asked investors for more patience on Wednesday in explaining how the bank failed to meet four-year-old performance targets, even as vibrant markets drove profits higher in the fourth quarter.