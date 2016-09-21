版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 00:54 BJT

CORRECTED-Yum China files to issue 10 mln shares to some Yum Brands employees

(Corrects paragraph 1 and headline to say Yum China is issuing shares to some participants in Yum Brands' incentive plans, and not to Yum Brands shareholders. Removes paragraph 3, which incorrectly referred to Yum China receiving $54 million in proceeds)

Sept 21 Yum China Holdings Inc, which is being spun off from KFC owner Yum Brands Inc, filed with regulators on Wednesday to issue 10 million common shares to certain participants in Yum Brands' incentive plans.

Yum Brands, which also owns Pizza Hut, said in October that it would spin off its China operations through a distribution of common shares to its shareholders.

Yum China has applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "YUMC". (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐