CORRECTED-Yum China files to issue 10 mln shares to some Yum Brands employees

* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
(Corrects paragraph 1 and headline to say Yum China is issuing shares to some participants in Yum Brands' incentive plans, and not to Yum Brands shareholders. Removes paragraph 3, which incorrectly referred to Yum China receiving $54 million in proceeds)
Sept 21 Yum China Holdings Inc, which is being spun off from KFC owner Yum Brands Inc, filed with regulators on Wednesday to issue 10 million common shares to certain participants in Yum Brands' incentive plans.
Yum Brands, which also owns Pizza Hut, said in October that it would spin off its China operations through a distribution of common shares to its shareholders.
Yum China has applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "YUMC". (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering