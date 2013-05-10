版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 11日 星期六

Yum China sales fall 29 percent in April

May 10 KFC parent Yum Brands Inc reported on Friday an estimated 29 percent drop in April sales at established restaurants in China, where a bird flu outbreak is pummeling sales that were recovering from an earlier food safety scare.

In late April, Yum said China sales could be down about 30 percent for the month. Five analysts polled by Consensus Metrix expected them to fall 27 percent. The fast-food operator reaps more than half of its overall sales in China, where most of its nearly 5,300 restaurants are KFCs.
