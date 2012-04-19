Yum says recent results from Europe show some weakness

* Europe a small contributor to Yum's overall business

* France largest globally for annual unit sales

* Shares down 2.3 percent

April 19 KFC parent Yum Brands Inc said recent results from its European operations, which account for a small percentage of its overall business, have shown some softness recently.

Rival McDonald's Corp, scheduled to report quarterly results on Friday, previously signaled softness in Europe, its largest sales market, as February sales missed Wall Street's target due to the harsh winter and economic upheaval.

"Our sales results have been mixed in Western Europe and we expect this to continue at least in the near term," Yum Chief Financial Officer Rick Carucci said on a conference call with analysts on Thursday.

"We use the word choppiness. You will see some weeks up, some weeks down. That is always a little bit of a troubling sign for us," said Carucci, who included France and Germany in his comments about Western Europe.

"More recently, we have seen some weakness there," Carucci said of Europe, which has been grappling with debt woes and austerity measures.

Yum, whose other brands include Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, does not provide figures for its European business, which is included in its international division.

Yum has 136 KFCs in France - where the company's restaurants have higher annual unit sales than in any other country - and 77 in Germany, Chief Executive Officer David Novak said.

For comparison, the fast-food company has about 4,650 restaurants in China - which accounts for more than 40 percent of the company's profits - and more than 18,000 restaurants in the United States.

Novak said that France and Germany "are on the ground floor. Today our business in Western Europe is minimal, but the upside is enormous."

Yum on Wednesday reported quarterly profit that topped Wall Street's view, but sales at established restaurants in China slightly missed analysts' lofty expectations.

Shares in Yum were down about 2.3 percent to $71.23 in afternoon trading on Thursday.