UPDATE 2-Taco Bell linked to Oct. salmonella outbreak

By Lisa Baertlein
LOS ANGELES Feb 1 Yum Brand Inc's
Taco Bell chain has been linked to a salmonella outbreak that
sickened 68 people in 10 states late last year.
Taco Bell said in a statement on Wednesday that
investigators found that some of the people who became ill ate
at Taco Bell, while others did not.
"They believe that the problem likely occurred at the
supplier level before it was delivered to any restaurant or food
outlet. We take food quality and safety very seriously," Taco
Bell said, echoing information from the Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention's Jan. 19 final report on the outbreak.
The cluster of illness from salmonella enteritidis
infections is believed to have begun in mid-October and ended by
the time CDC issued its final report. Illnesses were reported in
Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New
Mexico, Ohio and Tennessee.
CDC said 31 percent of patients were hospitalized. No deaths
were reported.
The outbreak had an air of mystery about it because CDC's
final report said it was linked to a Mexican-style fast-food
chain identified only as "Restaurant A."
Food Safety News was the first to identify Taco Bell as
Restaurant A, citing a document from the Oklahoma State
Department of Health's Acute Disease Service.
Taco Bell has been tied to two other outbreaks in the last
six years.
In 2006, CDC identified contaminated lettuce served by Taco
Bell restaurants in the northeastern United States as the source
of an outbreak of a virulent strain of E. coli O157 that
sickened 71 people.
Four years later, CDC confirmed that Taco Bell was linked to
two outbreaks of rare strains of salmonella that made at least
155 people sick in 21 states. CDC originally linked that
outbreak to an unnamed Mexican-style fast-food restaurant chain.
News of the 2011 outbreak comes as Taco Bell works to fully
recover from a bogus, but ultimately sales-denting lawsuit over
the contents of its seasoned ground beef.
Salmonella infections often cause diarrhea, fever and
abdominal cramps. The illness usually last four to seven days
and most people recover without treatment.
CDC estimates that one in six people in the United States
gets sick from eating contaminated food each year. Food-borne
illnesses are blamed for about 3,000 deaths annually.