KFC parent Yum sees more China price hikes in 2012

Feb 7 KFC parent Yum Brands Inc plans to raise prices in China in 2012 to help offset higher costs for food and labor in its most important market for sales and profit, Chief Financial Officer Rick Carucci said on a conference call with analysts on Tuesday.

Yum raised prices in China in 2011, which helped the company post an unexpectedly strong 21 percent gain in same-restaurant sales in the fourth quarter.

But cost pressures dragged fourth-quarter China restaurant margins down to 15.8 percent from 18.2 percent a year earlier.

Yum wants to bring margins up to around 20 percent and plans to use higher prices to offset some of the pressure from food and labor inflation.

Carucci also said that Yum plans some "modest" price increases in the United States and other international markets early next year.