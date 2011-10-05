UPDATE 1-Yum execs remain upbeat on China growth

* CFO says China sales momentum "excellent"
* Inflation remains a challenge in China
* Shares fall
Oct 5 KFC parent Yum Brands Inc (YUM.N) sought
to reassure Wall Street on Wednesday that business in its No. 1
market of China remained on track despite worries that the
world's fastest-growing major economy is slowing.
China is Yum's top market for profit and revenue.
Yum on Tuesday reported a hefty 19 percent gain in
third-quarter sales at established restaurants in China, where
food and labor inflation, as well as other pressures, squeezed
profits. [ID:nN1E7931PK]
"We have excellent sales momentum and expect solid
double-digit same-store sales (gains) again" in the fourth
quarter, Yum Chief Financial Officer Rick Carucci said on a
conference call with analysts.
For the current quarter in China, Yum expects food
inflation to accelerate to the mid-teen percentages. It expects
labor inflation to again be about 20 percent.
Yum raised prices 2 percent in the last week of September
to help cover higher costs. It also expects to rework its value
offerings late this year to make them more profitable.
"Going forward, we realize we have some work to do to close
the gap between pricing and inflation," Carucci said.
The CFO declined to give an update on business trends in
China since late August, when the third quarter there ended.
But, he added that Yum did not issue a warning of any
significant shift in the business, as it would have done if one
had occurred.
Yum shares were down 2.8 percent to $48.06 in late morning
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)