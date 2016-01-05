CORRECTED-Yum Brands' Chairman David Novak to retire in May

(Corrects paragraph 3 to say Novak was chairman since 2000, and transitioned to executive chairman in January 2015)

Jan 5 Yum Brands Inc, the owner of Pizza Hut and KFC restaurant chains, said executive chairman and former CEO David Novak plans to retire in May.

The company said it plans to appoint a non-executive chairman from the board.

Novak had been chairman since 2000, and transitioned to executive chairman in January last year. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)