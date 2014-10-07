RPT-UPDATE 2-Yum cuts 2014 profit forecast after food scare cuts China sales

(Repeats to additional subscribers with no change to text)
By Lisa Baertlein
Oct 7 Yum Brands Inc, operator of KFC
and other restaurant chains, on Tuesday lowered its 2014
earnings forecast after same-store sales fell 14 percent in
China in the third quarter due to a food safety scare.
Sales in China, Yum's No. 1 market for revenue and profit,
are expected to fall again in the fourth quarter at established
restaurants on continued fallout from allegations that a former
supplier used expired meat.
The company cut its forecast for full-year earnings per
share growth to a range of 6 to 10 percent from its prior call
for growth of at least 20 percent.
Shares in Yum, which were trading at $77.42 on July 18
before the China supplier scandal broke, were up 0.4 percent at
$70.03 in extended trading.
Sales at established KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants swooned
after a July 20 television news story in China alleged supplier
Shanghai Husi was using meat past its expiration date.
Yum, which has nearly 6,420 restaurants in China, did not do
significant business with Shanghai Husi and quickly cut ties
with it and its parent, U.S. meat supplier OSI Group LLC
.
But the scandal deterred Chinese consumers, whose confidence
has been hit by a series of food safety problems.
Yum's sales at established restaurants in China had risen
15 percent in the second quarter and the country accounted for
about 61 percent of its total sales in that period.
OSI and its affiliates are also major suppliers to
McDonald's Corp, which reported a 14.5 percent drop in
August same-store sales for its unit that includes China.
McDonald's Holdings Co (Japan) Ltd earlier on
Tuesday forecast a loss for 2014, its first in 11 years, after
the supplier scandal amplified sales declines attributed to
stiff competition from convenience stores.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)