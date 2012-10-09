版本:
Yum China sales match Street, despite cooling there

Oct 9 KFC parent Yum Brands Inc on Tuesday said sales at established restaurants in China matched Wall Street's expectations amid worries that cooling growth in the company's biggest market would hurt results.

Yum's same-restaurant sales in China were up 6 percent for the third quarter, in line with the gain analysts polled by Consensus Metrix expected.

The company's net income for the quarter, ended Sept. 8, rose to $471 million, or $1 per share, from $383 million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.

Yum also owns the Pizza Hut and Taco Bell chains.

