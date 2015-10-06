版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 7日 星期三 04:23 BJT

Yum China Q3 restaurant sales up far less than expected, shares tumble

Oct 6 Yum Brands Inc on Tuesday said sales at established restaurants in China rose far less than expected for the third quarter, sending shares down nearly 17 percent in extended trading.

Sales at China KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants open at least one year rose 2 percent, less than the 9.6 percent jump analysts had expected, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Yum's same-store sales in China took a dive after a television news story in July 2014 alleged that one of its suppliers was using meat that was past its expiration date.

Shares tumbled to $69.31 in after-hours trading, from their close of $83.42. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐