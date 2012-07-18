UPDATE 3-Yum's profit disappoints, hurt by China costs

* Q2 EPS $0.67 vs Street view $0.70
* Inflation weighs on profitability in China
* China same-restaurant sales top analysts' estimate
* Shares down almost 2 percent
July 18 KFC parent Yum Brands Inc
reported quarterly profit that missed Wall Street's view as
inflation in China cut into margins in that country, its top
market.
The China margin hit was due to higher food and wage costs
as well as an increase in expenses related to its move to
24-hour operations and delivery. Yum also has been investing in
training employees for new restaurants, which it is building at
a rapid clip, Yum spokesman Jonathan Blum told Reuters.
Louisville, Kentucky-based Yum is the biggest Western
restaurant operator in China, with more than 3,900 KFC shops and
almost 700 Pizza Hut restaurants, and is widely viewed as a way
for U.S. investors to bet on that country.
"The earnings miss is because China margins were a lot
softer than people expected, but that's largely a function of
them growing," Bernstein Research analyst Sara Senatore told
Reuters.
She said those pressures should stabilize over time and that
wage growth in China is decelerating.
"We expect this to be short-lived," Yum Chairman and Chief
Executive David Novak said in a statement, referring to the
China margin hit.
China has been the world's economic engine as many other
countries are slowly rebounding from the global recession, but
it recently spooked investors with data showing that its growth
had cooled to a three-year low.
Worries about China have helped send shares in Yum, which
gets roughly 40 percent of its profit from China, down more than
10 percent from their all-time highs of almost $75 in April.
The company has been raising prices in China to offset
higher costs but that hasn't appeared to hurt demand as traffic
rose 6 percent during the quarter.
The company's 10 percent gain in sales at established
restaurants in China topped analysts' average call for a rise of
9.2 percent, according to Consensus Metrix.
Net income for the second quarter, ended June 16, rose to
$331 million, or 69 cents per share, compared with $316 million,
or 65 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding a gain of 2 cents, the company earned 67 cent per
share in the latest quarter, missing analysts average estimate
by 3 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Yum said its worldwide restaurant margin fell 0.6 percentage
points to 15.2 percent during the second quarter, including
declines of 4.1 percentage points in China and 1.1 percentage
points at its unit that includes other international markets
such as Japan, Russia and France.
Restaurant margin increased 5.8 percentage points in the
United States, where new menu items have boosted sales at Taco
Bell, its Mexican-style fast-food chain that accounts for about
60 percent of domestic operating profit.
Shares in Yum fell 1.9 percent to $64.30 in extended trading
on Wednesday.