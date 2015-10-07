Fast food rivals expand, hitting Yum sales in India

* Yum struggles in India as rivals steal a march
* Market seen having big potential longer term
* Food apps changing consumer landscape
By Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Sumeet Chatterjee
MUMBAI, Oct 7 Aggressive expansion by foreign
rivals is eating into sales at Yum Brands Inc in India,
and there is little letup in sight for its KFC and Pizza Hut
restaurants that are struggling to keep pace.
India accounts for only about one percent of Yum's global
sales, but Asia's third-largest economy is a key growth market
for companies like Yum, which are betting on an emerging middle
class and its appetite for fast food.
China is already Yum's biggest market for profit and sales.
On Tuesday, Yum posted its third straight quarter of sales
declines in India, where analysts say it is being outpaced by
ambitious rivals like Domino's Pizza Inc and McDonald's
Corp.
Adding to Yum's pain, both its restaurants and other fast
food rivals face tough competition from a proliferation of
smartphone apps, which allow Indians in most large cities to
order a wide choice of food.
"Food apps have made it way easier to order from work or
home, and have definitely meant I order more food in," said
Sashi Menon, a software professional in Bengaluru.
"Also, there are options of all kinds. That is a big plus."
Such challenges could undermine Yum's ambitions in India,
where it has roughly 800 restaurants and aims to have some 2,000
within the next five to seven years.
"Yum in India has been consistently losing market share to
Domino's, which has been very aggressive in it promotions and
has even seen good same-store growth," said Arvind Singhal,
chairman of consultancy Technopak.
"The bigger challenge to fast food brands here is not new
rivals, but food tech."
CUT TO PROFIT FORECAST
India's fast food industry is expected to grow to $4.61
billion by 2020, more than double its value of $2.11 billion in
2014, according to a Technopak report.
As Indians start to spend more, competition is heating up,
with foreign chains like Burger King, Wendy's
, Carl's Jr. and Johnny Rockets setting up shop in the
last year.
Analysts said Yum had been more aggressive than some rivals
in India recently in launching low-priced products to revive
consumer demand in a slowing economy, a strategy that can hurt
margins with food inflation relatively high.
"They were very aggressive in getting more and more people
to their restaurants by offering cheaper products," Harminder
Sahni, managing director of consultants Wazir Advisors, said.
"That strategy seems to have back-fired."
Yum cut its full-year profit forecast on Tuesday, mainly on
a slower-than-expected recovery in China and the drag from a
strong U.S. dollar. Yum's India operations did not
help.
In the September quarter, Yum, which operates Pizza Hut, KFC
and Taco Bell restaurants, posted an 18 percent same-store sales
decline in India compared to a year ago.
RIVALS EYE EXPANSION
By comparison, Jubilant Foodworks, which operates
Domino's Pizza restaurants in India, is expected to register a 5
percent same-store sales growth in the latest quarter, Mumbai
brokerage Edelweiss said in a report.
Yum reduced the number of restaurants in India by 14 in the
September quarter from the preceding quarter to 811. By
comparison, Domino's Pizza had 921 restaurants across India as
of Aug. 13.
Others, too, are mapping out aggressive expansion plans,
complete with heavy promotions, as India's economy, emerging
from a period of cooler growth, begins to accelerate.
Hardcastle Restaurants Private Ltd, franchisee for south and
west India operations of burger chain McDonald's, plans to set
up 175 to 250 restaurants in the next 3 to 5 years, said Ranjit
Paliath, vice president for business operations.
"The QSR (quick-service restaurant) industry in India is
growing at a rapid pace given the industry's focus on affordable
and competitive pricing combined with the rising consumer need
for convenience and the craving for international food."
The company, which now operates 213 restaurants in west and
south India, plans to invest up to 7.5 billion rupees ($115.42
million) in the expansion, he said.
Yum representatives in India did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
($1 = 64.9775 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Mike Collett-White)