Yum's KFC to double Russian presence by 2015

* Aims to have 300 outlets by 2015

* To open 30-40 restaurants annually

* Russian sales rising by over 20 pct per year

MOSCOW, Sept 6 Yum Brands' restaurant chain KFC plans to nearly double the number of its Russian restaurants by 2015 to profit from continued growth of Russia's fast-food industry, a company official said on Tuesday.

"We have ambitious goals -- to expand the restaurant chain to 300 outlets by 2015 which will require opening 30-40 restaurants per year," Oleg Pisklov, head of Yum! Restaurants International Russia, told a press conference.

Yum, which also owns the Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands, currently has 164 KFC restaurants in Russia, of which 50 are corporate and 114 franchised.

Pisklov said KFC Russian sales have been growing by more than 20 percent annually, ahead of a broader restaurant market which Euromonitor estimates is adding 15 percent each year.

(Reporting by Maria Plis; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by John Bowker)