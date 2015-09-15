Taco Bell joins fast-food booze bandwagon with new U.S. eateries

BlackRock says hired former UK finance minister Osborne as adviser
Jan 20 BlackRock Inc on Friday said it is appointing former British finance minister George Osborne as a senior adviser to its Investment Institute.
Sept 15 Yum Brands Inc's <YUM.N > Taco Bell chain next week will debut a new restaurant concept that dumps the drive-thru and brings on the booze as it seeks to appeal to hip, young city dwellers and fend off popular rival Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.
The first of the chain's new Taco Bell Cantina restaurants will open in Chicago's hipster Wicker Park neighborhood on Sept. 22, with a second later this month in San Francisco.
The Wicker Park restaurant will serve beer, wine, sangria and twisted freezes - frozen drinks spiked with rum, vodka or tequila. The San Francisco outlet will serve beer and wine only.
The Cantina restaurants, like Chipotle's roughly 1,900 restaurants, will have open kitchens. The Cantina restaurants also will offer a tapas-style menu of shareable appetizers during designated hours each evening, in addition to the standard Taco Bell menu.
Chipotle already offers alcohol at about 1,000 restaurants. Most of those sell both beer and margaritas, while some sell only beer.
The move from Taco Bell comes as U.S. restaurant chains experiment with new ways to add sales and lure customers.
Taco Bell, which recently had a huge hit with its Doritos Locos tacos, debuted a Chipotle-like "Cantina" menu a few years ago and is testing a separate urban taco concept called U.S. Taco Co in Huntington Beach, California.
On other fronts, 75 Starbucks Corp cafes offer that chain's "evenings" menu that includes craft, local and regional beer, wine and small plates of food. Starbucks goal is to have "evenings" in roughly 2,000 Starbucks locations by 2019.
Taco Bell, which now has more than 6,000 restaurants, plans to add 2,000 new restaurants by 2022. It did not say how many new or remodeled restaurants would become Taco Bell Cantinas.
LIMA, Jan 20 An Odebrecht-led pipeline consortium in Peru announced that it will not be able to meet a key financing deadline on Monday and is waiting for the government for notification that it will terminate its $5 billion contract, the company said in a statement Friday.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 (IFR) - Argentina launched a US$7bn two-part bond on Thursday, covering its planned dollar issuance for the year in one fell swoop on the back of more than US$21bn of orders.