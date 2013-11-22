版本:
2013年 11月 23日

BRIEF-Yum! Brands! announces authorization of up to $750 million in share repurchases and declares quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share

Nov 22 Yum Brands : * Announces authorization of up to $750 million in share repurchases and

declares quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
