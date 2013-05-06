版本:
2013年 5月 6日

BRIEF-Yum! Brands shares down after being linked to mutton supplier probe

NEW YORK May 6 Yum Brands Inc : * Shares down 1.9 percent in premarket trade after being linked to mutton

supplier probe
