BRIEF-Yum! Brands up in extended trading after outlook

BRIEF-Median Technologies and Inventiv Health announce strategic alliance
* Median Technologies and Inventiv Health announce strategic alliance to provide medical image analysis and management services for clinical trials
NEW YORK Dec 2 Yum Brands Inc : * Shares rise 1.6 percent in extended trading after outlook
* Median Technologies and Inventiv Health announce strategic alliance to provide medical image analysis and management services for clinical trials
* March total adv for options was 6.9 million versus 5.8 million
SAN FRANCISCO, April 6 Twitter co-founder Ev Williams said on Thursday he is selling a minority of his shares in the social media company, which has been losing ground to Facebook and other fast-growing rivals.