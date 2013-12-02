版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 3日 星期二 05:17 BJT

BRIEF-Yum! Brands up in extended trading after outlook

NEW YORK Dec 2 Yum Brands Inc : * Shares rise 1.6 percent in extended trading after outlook
