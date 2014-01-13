BRIEF-Yum! up in extended trading after sales data

BRIEF-Amaya pays additional $75 mln on Rational Group deferred purchase price
* Amaya pays additional $75 million on Rational Group deferred purchase price
NEW YORK Jan 13 Yum Brands Inc : * Shares up 2.2 percent in extended trading after sales data
* Novan inc- in general, all doses of SB204 were well tolerated and not associated with any significant safety issues in these trials
* Eldorado Resorts - Co, Isle Of Capri casinos received all consents, approvals from state gaming commissions to consummate previously announced merger