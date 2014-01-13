版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 14日 星期二 05:14 BJT

BRIEF-Yum! up in extended trading after sales data

NEW YORK Jan 13 Yum Brands Inc : * Shares up 2.2 percent in extended trading after sales data
