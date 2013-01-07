版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 8日 星期二 05:44 BJT

BRIEF-Yum! Brands shares down 4.1 pct after the bell following outlook

NEW YORK Jan 7 Yum Brands Inc : * Shares were down 4.1 percent after the bell following the release of its outlook.
