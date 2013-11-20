BRIEF-Yum Brands purchases $550 mln aggregate principal amount of notes in the recently completed tender offers

UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart in advanced talks to buy Bonobos- Recode
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
Nov 20 Yum Brands : * Purchased $550 million aggregate principal amount of notes in the recently
completed tender offers * Due primarily to premiums paid in connection with purchase of notes, co is
recording a pre-tax charge of about $120 million in Q4 * Total principal amount of notes validly tendered at or prior to expiration
date & not validly withdrawn was $1.06 billion, exceeding tender cap * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million - sec filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pgpRZi) Further company coverage: