BRIEF-Yum Brands purchases $550 mln aggregate principal amount of notes in the recently completed tender offers

Nov 20 Yum Brands : * Purchased $550 million aggregate principal amount of notes in the recently

completed tender offers * Due primarily to premiums paid in connection with purchase of notes, co is

recording a pre-tax charge of about $120 million in Q4 * Total principal amount of notes validly tendered at or prior to expiration

date & not validly withdrawn was $1.06 billion, exceeding tender cap * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
