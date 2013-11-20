BRIEF-Yum Brands! realigns business divisions to propel global growth

UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart in advanced talks to buy Bonobos- Recode
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
Nov 20 Yum Brands : * Realigns business divisions to propel global growth * Says US and Yum! restaurants international combined to focus on global brands * On January 1, 2014, co to combine its Yum! restaurants international (yri)
and the U.S. individual divisions for kfc, pizza hut and taco bell * Yum! restaurants China and Yum! restaurants India will remain separate
divisions given their strategic importance * New leadership structure includes: Sam Su, Yum Brands! vice chairman and
chairman and CEO of Yum! restaurants China * Kfc, pizza hut, taco bell divisions will drive strategic positioning and
operating models for co, working with China, India division teams * Rick carucci announced his plans to retire as Yum Brands! president in March
2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million - sec filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pgpRZi) Further company coverage: