版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 21日 星期四 06:11 BJT

Yum Brands to combine US, int'l business units

Nov 20 Yum Brands Inc said it would combine the U.S. and international divisions of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell as part of a reorganization.

Yum Restaurants' China and India units will remain separate divisions given their "strategic importance and enormous growth potential", the company said.

The reorganization will be effective from Jan. 1, 2014.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐