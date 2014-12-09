UPDATE 1-Yum Brands cuts profit forecast again on slow China recovery

(Adds result details, background; updates share move)
Dec 9 Yum Brands Inc lowered its profit
forecast for the year for the second time, hurt by
slower-than-expected sales recovery in China following a food
safety scare in July.
Shares of the company, which operates Pizza Hut and KFC
restaurant chains, fell 6.5 percent in extended trading.
The company said it expects full-year profit growth to be in
"mid-single-digit" percentage.
It had earlier cut the forecast to 6-10 percent from at
least 20 percent.
A television report early July showing improper meat
handling by supplier Shanghai Husi Food scared away customers in
China, Yum's biggest market by sales.
U.S.-based fast-food chains McDonald's Corp and
Burger King Worldwide Inc and coffee chain Starbucks
Corp also landed into controversy as they procured meat
from Shanghai Husi.
Food safety is a highly emotive issue in China where there
have been numerous scandals from photos of food oil being
scooped from drains to tales of phoney eggs and melamine-tainted
milk powder.
Yum said on Tuesday it expects 2015 profit to grow by at
least 10 percent, while expecting operating profit in the China
division to grow by at least 15 percent.
The company's shares closed at $75.22 on Tuesday, on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting By Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)