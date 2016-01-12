Yum Brands says China same-store sales rose slightly in December

BRIEF-Honeywell files lawsuit against Code Corp
* Honeywell files lawsuit against Code Corporation claiming widespread patent infringement
Jan 12 Yum Brands Inc estimated a 1 percent growth in December same-store sales in its China division, in its final monthly sales release before the business is spun off.
Same-store sales rose 5 percent at KFC in China, but fell 11 percent at Pizza Hut, the company said on Tuesday. (1.usa.gov/1mTunaJ) (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Honeywell files lawsuit against Code Corporation claiming widespread patent infringement
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
Jan 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.