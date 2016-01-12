版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 13日 星期三 05:44 BJT

Yum Brands says China same-store sales rose slightly in December

Jan 12 Yum Brands Inc estimated a 1 percent growth in December same-store sales in its China division, in its final monthly sales release before the business is spun off.

Same-store sales rose 5 percent at KFC in China, but fell 11 percent at Pizza Hut, the company said on Tuesday. (1.usa.gov/1mTunaJ) (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

