Yum Brands sales fall for fourth straight quarter

July 14 Yum Brands Inc, the owner of the Pizza Hut and Taco Bell restaurant chains, reported its fourth straight quarter of falling sales, as it struggles to recover from a food scandal in China, a market where the company makes most of its profit.

The company's net income fell to $235 million, or 53 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 13, from $334 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $3.11 billion from $3.20 billion.

Same-store sales in China fell 10 percent, steeper than the 8.4 percent decline analysts had expected, according to research firm Consensus Metrix. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

