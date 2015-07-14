UPDATE 2-Yum Brands sales fall for 4th straight qtr as China woes continue

* Q2 sales $3.11 bln vs est. $3.19 bln
* Net income falls 30 pct to $235 mln
* China same-store sales fall 10 pct
July 14 Yum Brands Inc, the owner of
Pizza Hut and KFC, reported its fourth straight quarter of
falling sales, indicating that the company is still struggling
to regain lost ground in China after a food scandal last year.
Yum's sales at established KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants in
China have taken a hit ever since a television news story in
July last year alleged that one of its suppliers was using meat
that was past its expiration date.
Food safety is a highly emotive subject in the country,
where scandals ranging from toxic baby milk formula to dirty
food oil are common. That makes convincing Chinese customers to
come back to a tainted brand tough, marketing experts say.
Yum's same-store sales in China plunged 10 percent in the
second quarter, much steeper than the 8.40 percent fall analysts
had expected, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
Hedge fund Third Point LLC, which took a stake in Yum in
May, has said there is room for the company to split off its
China business, a move that another stakeholder, Corvex
Management, is pushing for.
"We are bullish on China over the long term and believe our
best initiative right now is to get the business back on track,"
Yum's chief public affairs officer, Jonathan Blum, told Reuters.
Adding to Yum's China woes, calorie-conscious Americans back
home are turning to food perceived to be healthier, resulting in
the company losing out to newer competitors such as Shake Shack
Inc and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc in the
United States.
Yum said in May that it would remove artificial colors and
flavors from food served in Pizza Hut and Taco Bell in an
attempt to woo back diners.
Despite its efforts, revenue fell 3 percent to $3.11 billion
in the second quarter ended June 13 from a year earlier, missing
the average analyst estimate of $3.19 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income fell 30 percent to $235 million, or 53 cents per
share.
Yum also took a $68 million non-cash charge related to
carrying down the value of real estate assets in Mexico.
Excluding items, the company earned 69 cents per share,
beating the average estimate of a profit of 62 cents.
The company's shares fell 1 percent to $91 in extended
trading to Tuesday.
