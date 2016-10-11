Yum Brands to return $13.5 billion to shareholders by 2019

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 Yum Brands Inc, owner of KFC and Pizza Hut restaurant chains, said it expects to return as much as $13.5 billion in capital to shareholders by 2019, once it completes the separation of its Yum China unit.
The company also said it would increase franchise restaurant ownership to 93 percent from 77 percent, at the time of the China business separation, aiming to be least 98 percent franchised by fiscal year ending 2018.
Yum Brands' China business will begin trading as a separate company on Nov. 1 on the New York Stock Exchange with the ticker symbol YUMC. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.