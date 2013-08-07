版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 7日 星期三 21:47 BJT

Online video advertising company YuMe rises 8 pct in debut

Aug 7 Shares of YuMe Inc rose as much as 8 pct in their market debut after the online advertising company's initial public offering was priced 25 percent below the low end of the expected range.

The company, which delivers Web-based video advertisements, priced its offering of 5.1 million shares at $9 per share and raised $46 million. It had initially set a range of $12-$14 per share.

YuMe shares touched $9.73, valuing the company at $309 million. It has 31.67 million shares outstanding.

YuMe is backed by venture capital firms Khosla Ventures and Accel Partners, which together now own 34 percent of the company.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐