Nov 21 YY Inc shares opened flat in their Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, as the social media platform tries to revive a market for Chinese initial public offerings in the U.S. that hasn't seen a deal in eight months.

Shares of the company opened at $10.50 after pricing at the low end of the expected range. YY's sale of 7.8 million American depository shares raised $81.9 million.

YY had intended to price shares in a range of $10.50 to $12.50.